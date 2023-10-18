October 18, 2023

Singapore to inspect Credit Suisse, others in money-laundering scandal

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to conduct an on-site inspection of a local unit of Credit Suisse to determine whether it properly handled the monitoring of wealthy clients after at least one of its customers was charged with money laundering, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Officials from Singapore’s financial regulator will review documents and interview personnel from Credit Suisse and other banks within weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The MAS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Singapore police in August arrested 10 foreigners as the Asian financial hub investigates one of its biggest cases of suspected money laundering, with assets worth S$2.8 billion ($2 billion) seized.

