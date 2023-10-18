October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Periodic local rains & wind

By Staff Reporter03
pyrgos
File photo

Wednesday will be mostly clear in some areas with isolated local rains or a storm expected in the mountains, the west, and the east. Temperatures will rise to 29C inland, 28C on the coast and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, initially light to moderate, gradually turning moderate, 4 Beaufort, and locally strong at times, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 17C in the interior, 20C on the west coast, 18C on the remaining coasts, and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort strong at times, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough. 

On Thursday and Friday and into the weekend rain is expected mainly in the mountains and in the eastern half of the island.

Temperature is not expected to change appreciably remaining close to average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Regenerative agriculture: how working with nature makes you a more profitable farmer

CM Guest Columnist

German special forces in Cyprus to help with Israel evacuations, hostages

Nikolaos Prakas

Leaked audio causes stir between Edek and MEP Papadakis

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus ‘will make every attempt to deescalate the situation in Israel’ (update)

Nikolaos Prakas

Hundreds call for end to violence at pro Israeli rally (photos, videos)

Jonathan Shkurko

Despite investment, agriculture fails to perform

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign