October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainCyprus

Christodoulides and British PM discuss middle east crisis

By Source: Cyprus News Agency04
sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak [Source: CNA]

President Nikos Christodoulides and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke over the phone on Wednesday discussing the crisis in the Middle East and Cyprus’ support in the evacuation of British nationals from Israel.

A press release issued by the PM’s office states that the prime minister thanked Christodoulides for the vital Cypriot support in the repatriation of British nationals from Israel.

The leaders discussed the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas and the importance of avoiding escalation and protecting innocent civilians, the press release added.

Furthermore, Sunak reflected on his calls with other regional leaders, and said he hoped a way forward could be found that brought lasting peace for innocent civilians on both sides.

“Discussing the close relationship between the UK and Cyprus, both leaders agreed it was a special bond built on historic ties and enduring friendships,” the press release noted, adding that the two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus inflation climbs to 4.3 per cent in September 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, isolated rains

Staff Reporter

Turkish Cypriot CPR life saver speaks about experience

Tom Cleaver

North declares ‘national mourning’ after Gaza hospital blast

Tom Cleaver

Paphos police arrest two teenagers after school fight

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign