Cyprus Business Now

Hellenic Bank on Wednesday released a statement explaining that in an increasingly volatile economic environment, Cypriot businesses require a stable and reliable partner, noting that with a customer-centric approach, in all aspects of its operations, the bank consistently supports its business clients, helping them meet their modern-day needs.

These challenges were discussed up close at a Business Networking Event held at the City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol, attended by over 350 clients and partners of the bank, offering them an opportunity to engage with members of the bank’s executive management.

Addressing the entrepreneur clients, the interim CEO Antonis Rouvas underscored the pivotal role of businesses in the country’s economy.

“We are aware of how demanding your work is in this ever-changing and challenging environment and how important it is to have a trustworthy and stable partner,” he said.

“We stand beside you with upgraded electronic service channels, specialised facilities for corporate clients, the most experienced, trained, and carefully selected workforce, as well as supportive management and a board of directors,” he added.

On the other hand, Phivos Stasopoulos, Chief Banking Officer, emphasised that Hellenic Bank has embraced the “Customer First” approach.

“There is a continuous effort to serve you as best as possible, adding value and building lasting and genuine relationships of trust and respect, both in good times and bad. We want to be your first and ideally your only choice,” he stated, highlighting this commitment, which is also evident in the numbers as new loans totalling €647 million were granted in the first half of 2023.

“For us, your business is our personal matter,” he added.

Hellenic Bank also said that the business division is a “crucial pillar of its strategy, and it will continue to finance the Cypriot economy, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large businesses, while consistently enhancing the speed and quality of the services it provides”.

Tototheo Maritime, a leading provider of innovative communication and maritime technology services, this week released a statement underlining its strong presence at the recent Maritime Cyprus 2023 conference.

According to the statement, a series of powerful product displays, interactive sessions, and influential panel participation “underlined the company’s unwavering commitment to maritime excellence and thought leadership”.

Furthermore, Tototheo Maritime presented a blend of innovative technology, industry know-how, and a vision for the future.

“Highlighting their expertise as both a connectivity services provider and an integrator, Tototheo demonstrated its holistic approach towards maritime solutions,” the company explained.

More specifically, visitors at the Tototheo exhibition booth were introduced to a number of Tototheo’s flagship services: including 3G/4G/5G (Terrestrial Connectivity), Starlink (LEO Satellite Internet), Iridium & Inmarsat (L-Band Services), Inmarsat (Ka-band Solutions), TM Flex Suite (KU Band Connectivity).

Tototheo also showcased the Starlink antenna. This hands-on encounter provided attendees with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the cutting-edge Starlink service.

Additionally, an interactive screen detailing a vessel equipped with Tototheo’s comprehensive range of services brought the company’s capabilities to life.

This immersive platform amplified user engagement, offering a richer understanding of what Tototheo brings to the maritime table.

Visitors at Tototheo’s booth were treated to an immersive journey with the TM 360VR service. By putting on VR glasses, they found themselves aboard a demo vessel, offering a glimpse into Tototheo’s vision for the maritime experiences of tomorrow.

In the realm of thought leadership, Tototheo’s presence was strong with contributions to pivotal panel discussions.

COO Natalia Bury Loyal steered the insightful panel, “Diverse Deck, Guided Journey: Upskilling in Modern Maritime”.

Additionally, co-CEO Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou took the helm of the discussion, “The future seas: advancing maritime technology for enhanced safety”.

Theodosiou also delivered a keynote address at the CSN ICT Conference, meanwhile, Bury Loyal provided an analysis of the transformative potential of AI in business operations and goal realisations.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, October 18 with minor profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 128.00 points at 12:30 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.12 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 77.60 points, representing a rise of 0.12 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €113,940.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes rose by 0.1 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively while the investment firm index fell by 0.86 per cent. The hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.68 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-0.78 per cent), the Cyprus Cement Company (no change), K+G Complex (-2.45 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (+0.66 per cent).