October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, isolated rains

By Staff Reporter0136
mountain rains
Thursday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures will rise to 29C in the interior, 28C on the coasts, and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, initially up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, at times strong in some areas, up 5 to Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

Overnight the weather will be clear with coastal low clouds. Temperatures will drop to 17C in the interior, 19C on the coasts, and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be somewhat rough. 

On Friday and Saturday afternoon rains are expected in the mountains and the east while Sunday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will not change appreciably through Saturday with a small rise on Sunday.

