Police union threatens to report police watchdog to anti-corruption body

Police trade union Isotita on Friday threatened to report the independent police watchdog to the EU anti-corruption body after it claimed that one of its five members is related to an individual involved in organised crime.
The union’s chairman, Nikos Loizides, said all members should resign or be dismissed by the president due to this conflict of interest.
He explained that a member of the police watchdog had investigated a complaint against an officer who was involved in the arrest of their close relative after a large quantity of drugs was found in the latter’s possession.
If the members of the independent authority are not removed, Isotita will proceed to file a complaint to the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption (Greco), Loizides told radio Trito. He stressed that the union “is not afraid” and will not be intimidated, implying that he personally received threats.
The allegation came to light about a year ago, as it was included in a letter addressed to the independent police watchdog dated September 21, 2022, which was made public. Earlier this week, Loizidis brought up the issue again during a session of the House institutions committee before he spoke to Rik.
However, the police watchdog denied any knowledge about such an allegation in a statement issued Thursday evening. Police “have never informed or notified [of] any alleged criminal conduct by a person related to any member [of the independent authority],” their announcement said.
Police watchdog added that anyone who claims to have evidence in relation to a potential conflict of interest of its members should submit it before the body responsible for appointing them.
In response to that, Loizides clarified they had already informed the cabinet.
Speaking to radio Trito earlier in the morning, the secretary of Isotita, Lefteris Kyriakou, reiterated the allegations made by the chairman over this “very serious” complaint, saying it should be immediately investigated.
Kyriakou also raised the issue of criminalising complaints against officers that are proven to be false so that those who make unsubstantiated allegations are subject to consequences. He noted that there are cases where criminals launch complaints against the officers who arrest them in an effort to escape the charges.
Police watchdog was not immediately available for comment.