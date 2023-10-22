October 22, 2023

Drug trafficking suspects remanded for another four days

Two men, aged 34 and 35, arrested with nine kilos of illegal drugs in Limassol earlier this month, have been remanded for an additional four days on Sunday.

The pair reappeared in court this morning as their eight-day remand order expired.

The 34-year-old is reportedly admitting guilt in the case, while the 35-year-old is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

The two were arrested for possession of about eight kg of cocaine and 1kg cannabis.

Various other items such as precision scales, a sum of money, and a mobile phone, as well as 11 flares and two smoke grenades were also found in their possession and were confiscated for examination.

The case broke after drug squad (Ykan) received a tip off and ordered a subsequent search at a house in Moutayiaka.

