Daily News Briefing

October 23, 2023

By Staff Reporter01
oct 23 23

In today’s episode, Israeli leaders requested Cyprus to convey the ‘real’ situation in Israel to the European Union, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday after his visit in Tel Aviv this weekend.

Christodoulides held separate meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening following his attendance at the International Peace Conference in Cairo.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday said they are investigating the assault of an Israeli man in Larnaca who was putting up posters of children kidnapped by Hamas.

Elsewhere, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, is set to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, which will take centre stage in addressing several pressing global matters.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

