Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Brownies with Peanut Butter, Cream Cheese, Banana and Biscuit

Chocolate mixture

100g unsalted butter

200g chocolate couverture

150g brown sugar

3 medium eggs

1/2 sachet vanilla

1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt

150g all-purpose flour

Filling

200g cream cheese

200g peanut butter

1 banana cut into thin slices

Topping

8 cocoa cookies

To serve

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat the oven to 170C and line a 22cm baking pan with parchment paper. Ideally, parchment paper should protrude from the pan to facilitate the removal process.

For the chocolate mixture:

Place the chocolate and butter in a medium glass bowl. Melt the chocolate and butter in a bain-marie and stir until melted.

Remove the bowl from the heat and let cool slightly.

At the same time, in a large bowl, whisk the sugar, eggs, vanilla and salt until fluffy.

Once fluffy, add the melted chocolate into the large bowl with the egg mixture while continuing to stir.

Finally, add flour to the bowl and mix well.

For the filling:

Place the peanut butter and cream cheese in a bowl and whisk them until you get a smooth cream.

Cut the banana into thin slices.

For finishing:

In the baking pan lined with parchment paper, place 2/3 of the chocolate mixture.

Using two tablespoons, place the cheese mixture on top of the chocolate mixture.

On top of the cheese mixture, place the banana cut into slices.

Then place 1/3 of the chocolate mixture.

Place the eight cookies evenly inside the baking dish.

Bake for about 35 minutes or until the edges rise and the mixture in the center stabilises. The mixture at the same time, should be a little fluid.

Remove from oven when ready and cover with a clean towel.

Ideally, leave to set for an hour and cut into squares.

Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ice cream with Coconut Milk, Banana, Mango

100g coconut milk

50g brown sugar

1/2 tsp xanthan gum

300g frozen exotic fruits (bananas, mangoes, papaya)

Coconut flakes, lightly roasted

For the coconut flakes: In a hot non-stick pan add the coconut flakes. Lightly roast them and place them in a bowl.

For the ice cream: Put all the ingredients in a blender (food processor) and grind well.

Then, add the frozen fruit and grind until there is an ice cream.

Place the ice cream in chilled glasses and garnish with the coconut flakes and serve immediately.

Chocolate Mousse with Forest Fruits

125g chocolate couverture

100g heavy cream

2 teaspoons liqueur

To serve

Forest Berries

Fresh mint leaves

Icing sugar (optional)

Prepare a bowl with ice and water. On top you will place the bowl with the melted chocolate.

Next, cut the chocolate into small pieces. Place the chocolate, cream and liqueur in a large bowl.

Place the bowl with the ingredients on top of a pot of hot water (bain-marie). The bowl should not touch hot water.

Over medium heat melt the chocolate, stirring with a pastry spatula.

Remove the bowl from the heat and place it on top of a bowl with ice and water. The bowl should touch the ice.

Beat the mixture with a hand mixer until it looks like mousse.

Transfer to a pastry bag and fill two small bowls.

Serve with forest fruits, mint leaves and icing sugar.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/