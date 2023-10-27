October 27, 2023

Police searching for suspect in Paphos, following stabbing

A 36-year-old man in Paphos is in the intensive care unit at Paphos general, after being stabbed by a 61-year-old man, police said on Friday.

Police said that the victim, who is being guarded by police at the hospital, is in a serious condition, but out of danger.

The police added that they are investigating attempted murder and have issued an arrest warrant for the 61-year-old, who is still being sought by police.

Police are continuing their investigations.

