Hundreds of Turkish Cypriots take to streets in anti-‘government’ protest

By Tom Cleaver and Nikolaos Prakas

Hundreds of Turkish Cypriots took to the streets of northern Nicosia on Friday evening in a mass anti-‘government’ protest.

The protest was general in nature, with marchers decrying corruption, the north’s poor economic situation, a lack of progress on the Cyprus problem, and perceived interference in Turkish Cypriot domestic politics on the party of Turkey.

It is tipped to be the first of a series of protests, with the stated aim being to put pressure on the ‘government’ and eventually force it to resign.

It was led by opposition political party CTP, while a number of minor parties and independent politicians also endorsed the march.

Most notable among them was Serdar Denktash, son of late Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash. He marched side by side with CTP Leader Tufan Erhurman, with the pair also joined by independent ‘MPs’ and mayors belonging to the CTP, and Mehmet Kucuk, son of late Republic of Cyprus Vice President Fazil Kucuk.

Mehmet Ali Talat, Turkish Cypriot Leader between 2005 and 2010, was also in attendance

In addition to the high-profile figures, Turkish Cypriots travelled from across the north to take part in the protest, with buses being organised from the far corners of the island for those wishing to attend.

The protest began at Kugulu Park, in the moat of Nicosia’s walled city, before the hundreds of attendees marched to the north’s ‘parliament’ building and the Turkish embassy, before doubling back on themselves and walking to the walled city’s central Sarayonu Square.

Among those protesting was a marching band and a group of drummers from the CTP’s youth wing, while the sound of chants, whistles, and horns rang around the northern part of the capital.

When the march arrived at Sarayonu Square, CTP Leader Erhurman addressed the crowds with a rousing speech, stressing the ideological diversity of those in attendance.

“We may have different ideas, we may have different thoughts about the future of this country, but we have one thing in common with our friends who I am sure will be here with us in the coming period: we love this country,” he said.

He added. “we are worried about the future of our children. The current [‘government’s’] mentality has stolen from us in the past and it continues to steal from us to this day.”

“This world is not a fair world. In this world, civilisation is retreating in the face of barbarism. We want peace and life in accordance with human rights. We are not asking for too much,” he said.

“The Turkish Cypriot people have been fighting this fight for years. They are dragged in ot problems such as not being able to afford to rent or buy a home, not being able to buy a car, not being able to find a job,” he added.

He said the ‘government’s’ “lack of foresight is rampant”.

“They are aimless, they are only interested in playing games to win themselves ministerial posts,” he added.

“No one can destroy this people. We have existed and we will continue to exist, this is just the beginning of a long period during which we will not stay quiet, and this is the beginning of us standing up and being counted,” he said.

Drawing his speech to a close, he said “at the end of this path, this current [‘government’s’] mentality will disappear, and we will come together to rule … This is not just an issue for the CTP or for CTP members. This is a matter of existence.”

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, CTP ‘MP’ Salahi Sahiner said, “we are here because the Turkish Cypriot people have been deeply damaged by wasteful and aimless governance.”

“The Turkish Cypriot people cannot exist under these conditions. We know this, and it is our duty to take to the streets and force this government to resign. This protest is just the beginning, we are going to be doing this regularly, be it weekly or monthly, we will be doing this until this government resigns,” he said.

Another protestor, who told the Cyprus Mail she wished to remain anonymous, said “I am here because I love my party and I love my country. I want to be here to show everyone that we have a voice, and we do not support this government.”

Asked what her message to the ‘government’ would be, she said, “I would tell them to f*** off!”