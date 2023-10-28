Game changer: celebrating woman pioneer in world of sports

Promoting a more inclusive world, Souzana Psara speaks to a woman breaking the mould in the area of sports journalism

In the world of sports broadcasting, there are individuals who not only report on the games but also shape the narrative and inspire a generation. Andrea Kafas is one of these influential people in the sphere of football journalism. Hailing from Cyprus, her journey serves as a testament to the power of passion and the pursuit of excellence.

“I was born and raised in Cyprus in a family with a sports spirit, especially football,” Andrea, who was an athlete herself as a teenager, said. Her family’s passion for football planted the seeds of her own devotion to the game.

Her journey took an unexpected turn when she decided to study Business Management & Human Resources in Manchester at 17. During her four years in the UK, she transformed her passion for football into a career that would define her.

“I felt the need to start writing articles about my opinion and thoughts for football matches,” Andrea said. Her collaboration with a sports website was the start of her transition from football enthusiast to sports journalist.

She followed her time in Manchester with a further shift as a student in Athens where she pursued a degree in sports journalism. Just three months into her studies, she landed her first job. This early success would set the stage for a career filled with achievements.

But Andrea’s journey was not limited to football; she has taken part in a diverse range of sports, including basketball, volleyball, taekwondo and water polo. However, her passion for football remained at the forefront and eventually led her to a prominent role as a TV presenter covering football matches in Greece and Cyprus.

“I came back home, and now I am TV presenting pre-game and post-game shows, as well as interviews for the domestic football league that I grew up with,” Andrea said.

This local journey started in 2019. “When I arrived, there was no other woman at the stadium,” Andrea said, and she began working to highlight the need to challenge long-standing stereotypes and biases against women in sports broadcasting. “There was a preconception that women couldn’t handle the pressure and responsibility of broadcasting football games,” she said, meaning she continuously felt the need to prove herself.

Andrea took up responsibilities at Omega, where she became the primary sports presenter on the main newscast. This led her to Alpha Cyprus, where she engaged in newscasting duties and was featured on the Louis Night Show, providing a satirical sports section. She now hosts her own sports show on Super Sport FM radio.

In addition, she holds a permanent position at Cablenet, where she serves as the host and editor-in-chief of the main sports show Match Day. This is the first time a woman has taken on such a pivotal role in sports broadcasting in Cyprus. Her work at Cablenet also extends to initiatives in digitalisation and collaboration on social media.

On top of that, Andrea and Cablenet are determined to continue pushing the limits of innovation in their industry in the coming year. They have ambitious plans to pioneer new initiatives, not just in Cyprus but also on an international level. Andrea’s choice to fully commit to her partnership with Cablenet, instead of exploring other opportunities, is based on their shared goal and commitment to making groundbreaking advancements in the industry.

Yet, her path was not free of difficulties. When she started out in Cyprus, she encountered scepticism and opposition from people who were not used to her new ideas. Nevertheless, her determination, along with her impressive education and professional experience in England and Greece, saw her reach her current position.

There has been significant improvement since when she started out. “Slowly, we overcame stereotypes. This is a significant step forward,” she added.

At the recent YouthTalks Conference, organised by RESET (Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation) and EUROPE DIRECT Limassol – Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), Andrea addressed the issue of stereotypes that women face in the world of sports. Her speech at the conference focused on her commitment to breaking down barriers and encouraging young women to pursue careers in sport.

In line with the European Year of Skills 2023, Andrea’s story serves as an example of empowerment and skill development. The YouthTalks Conference, a youth-led initiative under the auspices of the Environment Commissioner Maria Panayiotou, aimed to empower young individuals by informing them of the necessary skills for the future. It offered an opportunity for young people to bridge tradition with innovation by cultivating essential digital and environmentally friendly skills.

“Dedication and skill development are the keys to success, regardless of your background or the industry you’re in,” she told attendees.

Andrea has successfully broken-down gender barriers in the sports sector, demonstrating to young women that they can excel in traditionally male-dominated fields. “Breaking gender barriers is not just about sports; it’s about creating a more inclusive world for everyone to thrive in.,” she added.

Andrea’s story serves as an inspiration, not just for aspiring broadcasters but for anyone facing stereotypes in their chosen field. “Your chance will come, you will recognise it, and if it’s meant for you, then you will achieve it,” Andrea reassured those embarking on a broadcasting career. Her words of encouragement reflect her own journey from a passionate football enthusiast to a sports broadcaster.