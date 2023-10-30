October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

100 years of modern Turkey celebrated in north

By Tom Cleaver097
Celebrations took place across the north on Sunday for the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.

Political leaders, including Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar, his predecessor Mehmet Ali Talat, ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel, ‘parliamentary’ opposition leader Tufan Erhurman, and Turkish Ambassador Metin Feyzioglu, gathered in front of the statue of Turkish founding President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at the Kyrenia Gate of Nicosia’s walled city on Sunday morning as flags were hoisted and the Turkish national anthem was sung.

Parallel ceremonies took place in towns and villages across the north, including in Kyrenia, Famagusta, and Morphou, while the afternoon saw a march up northern Nicosia’s Dereboyu Avenue take place.

In the evening, a reception was held at the Turkish Embassy, which was also attended by Turkish Cypriot political leaders.

A recorded message from Recep Tayyip Erdogan was played at the reception, while Ambassador Feyzioglu also made a speech.

 

