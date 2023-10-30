October 30, 2023

International Literary festival retuns to Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou03
Thirty writers and poets from Cyprus and abroad will participate in the International Literary Festival this year which celebrates its 10th anniversary. As in previous years and the entirety of its decade-long existence, the festival will host established, awarded and emerging poets and writers from all over the world, as well as a singer-songwriter from Norway accompanied by her musician.

A four-day agenda has been planned for 2023 as the festival will take place November 1-4. Readings, discussions, Meet the Writers Sessions, walks and more will take place in several locations around the island. And all for free!

The festival will begin with a conversation with three contemporary Greek Poets on Wednesday at ARTos House in Nicosia. The event will begin at 7pm and following the conversation, readings by other authors and poets will take place. On Thursday, Literary Walks will begin at 9am visiting the Parakentro Cultural Centre in Lemithou where an interactive event will take place with the students of the Mitsis Secondary School. To conclude the walk, participants will be led to Galata village to visit Unesco churches and have lunch.

On Friday, the festival’s participating authors will visit universities and secondary schools while in the evening a literary event will take place at Erma Bookshop in Nicosia dedicated to Spanish poet, writer, translator, Hellenist, philosopher and cinematographer Pedro Olalla who lives and works in Athens.

Another walking event will happen on Saturday at 10.30am within the walled city of Nicosia. Then at 6pm a readings and music night will take place at Theatro Polis. The evening, called Literary Horizons, will include readings and projects following a concert by Sarah Camille Ramin Osmundsen which will conclude the festival’s programme for 2023.

 

6th International Literary Festival – To the Sea-girt Shores of Cyprus

4-day annual festival with poets and writers from Cyprus and abroad. November 1-4. Various locations and hours. Free. www.facebook.com/IdeogrammaCyprus, www.facebook.com/LiteraryFestivalCyprus

