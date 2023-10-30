October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, Israeli army says

By Reuters News Service02
israeli soldier freed in gaza during ground operation, according to israeli army
Israeli soldier Ori Megidish is seen in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 30, 2023, after Israeli army said she was freed from Hamas during a military's ground operation. Israel Security Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

An Israeli soldier was freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip during the military’s ground operation, the military and Shin Bet intelligence agency said on Monday.

The military said the soldier, who it identified as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. It said she had since undergone medical checks and was “doing well.”

It did not elaborate on the circumstances of her release.

Energy Minister Israel Katz, a member of Israel’s security cabinet, said on media platform X: “I want to send strength and congratulate the soldiers and commanders of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet for the bold operation.”

He offered no further details.

Prior to the announcement on the freed soldier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that efforts to free the over 200 hostages being held by Hamas were ongoing during the ground campaign in Gaza, which he said “creates opportunities to achieve their release and we will not miss them.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces ‘cruel propaganda’

Reuters News Service

Friends creators say Matthew Perry’s death ‘seems impossible’

Reuters News Service

Kremlin asked to punish mob who stormed airport to ‘catch’ Jews

Reuters News Service

Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive

Reuters News Service

Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead

Reuters News Service

Belarus’ Lukashenko says Ukraine-Russia war at stalemate, urges talks

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign