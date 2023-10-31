October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thirteen irregular migrants arrive in Peyia (Update)

By Staff Reporter0194
boat
File photo

Thirteen migrants arrived at dawn on Tuesday off the coast of Peyia, having set off from Antalya in Turkey, according to self-reports.

According to the police, the group consists of thirteen Syrian individuals, of which five men, four women and four children, who were spotted by a police patrol from the Peyia station, making their way on a speedboat.

Officers of the immigration service and the civil defence arrived at the scene to provide all necessary assistance and register their details, as well as to verify the conditions of their passage to Cyprus.

The thirteen irregular migrants are expected to be transferred to Pournara reception centre.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Mouflons ready to take on Malta

Staff Reporter

Five wicket hauls for Kishor and Reels in Cyprus T20 League

Staff Reporter

Music series tours villages

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Minister says meeting ‘excellent’ while expert called in to clarify halloumi woes

Iole Damaskinos

Social security staff on twenty-four hour strike

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign