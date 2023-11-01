November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Berkshire Hathaway sells $25.8 mln worth of shares in BYD

By Reuters News Service01
byd

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 820,500 Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD Co (002594.SZ) for HK$201.73 million ($25.78 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on Oct. 25 lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 7.98 per cent from 8.05 per cent, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday showed.

($1 = 7.8238 Hong Kong dollars)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cryptoverse: As good as gold? Spot bitcoin ETFs aim to whip up US demand

Reuters News Service

‘Long-term conflict in the region could hit Cyprus energy’

Nikolaos Prakas

Three in 10 Britons to spend less in festive period

Reuters News Service

Reasons and way to accept Crypto payment gateway in an e-commerce store

CM Guest Columnist

Minister calls for investment to fuel cheaper energy

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus household debt drops to 69 per cent of GDP — total financial assets reach €57 billion

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign