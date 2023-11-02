Daily News Briefing

November 2, 2023

In today’s episode, further measures will be taken by police, following two high-profile Cyprus gangland murders almost 36 hours apart, police said on Wednesday. In other news, refugees in Cyprus will only be eligible for the Guaranteed Minimum Income once they have continuously lived in the Republic legally for five years, cabinet decided on Wednesday. The new amendment of the social benefits laws aims to ensure Cyprus is not an attractive destination for migrants as part of the government’s broader policy on migration. And banks on Wednesday agreed to extend the foreclose freeze for primary properties but stressed it was the last time this would happen, urging the government and parliament to find a solution once and for all.

