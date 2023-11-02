November 2, 2023

KLM cancels dozens of flights at Amsterdam airport due to storm, French told to stay indoors

By Reuters News Service01
flooding ahead of the arrival of storm ciaran
Storm Ciaran landed in Northern Ireland, a couple of days ago

Dutch airline KLM has scrapped dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Thursday as storm Ciaran is expected to hit the Netherlands with wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres (68 miles) per hour.

“We have decided to cancel all KLM flights to and from Schiphol from early afternoon until the end of the day,” the Dutch arm of airline Air France KLM AIRF.PA said.

Meanwhile France’s weather service put some northern and western regions, including Brittany, under high alert and authorities urged people to stay indoors, saying storm Ciaran was set to hit overnight with heavy rain and winds of up to 170 kph.

“To all those concerned, be careful … and avoid moving around overnight,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

