November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Turkish Airlines says technical issue fixed, operations resuming

By Reuters News Service01
turkish airlines

A technical glitch that cancelled all flights departing from Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul on Wednesday is now fixed and operations are returning gradually to normal, Turkey’s flag-carrier Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun said on social media platform X.

He denied speculation on social media that the issue had been caused by a cyber attack. “There is no cyber attack situation,” he said.

Reservation changes will be made free of charge and unused tickets will be refunded without any deductions due to the technical disruption, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on its website.

“No-show penalty will not be charged to passengers who have not yet taken action even though their flight time has passed,” the statement said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Fed keeps rates unchanged, Powell hedges on possible end of tightening campaign

Reuters News Service

Cyprus government posts €931.6 million surplus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turkey to toughen law on crypto assets

Reuters News Service

UK house prices show surprise rise in October

Reuters News Service

Toyota rides weak yen, demand for hybrids to post blowout profit

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign