November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Christodoulides hails nurses, says they share common vision with government

By Tom Cleaver00
Health Minister Popi Kanari launching the campaign on Tuesday
Health Minister Popi Kanari

President Nikos Christodoulides hailed nurses on Friday, saying the government, nurses and midwives “share a common vision” to bring out the best of the health sector.

Christodoulides’ words were read to the 30th Pancyprian Congress of Nursing and Midwifery in Ayia Napa by Health Minister Popi Kanari.

“Health is a field that requires continuous improvement and cooperation,” he said, adding that “the implementation of Gesy, the autonomy of state hospitals, and the reorganisation of the health ministry all require close collective work and the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders.”

For this reason, he said, the health ministry must “gather opinions, views, safeguard labour and professional rights, the rights of patients, and above all ensure medical and pharmaceutical care are available to all.”

“The science of nursing, in this modern age where it is placed under great demands, must constantly adapt to developments and changes in its environment if it is to be able to offer high quality care,” he said.

To this end, he said, nurses’ needs to be trained on the development of the profession “must be satisfied”.

He said nurses constitute “the frontline of healthcare provision in our country” and “the largest mass of human resources in the health system”.

Looking to the future, he said “a new group of young leaders will be created, and they will lead the profession of nursing and midwifery into the next decade,” adding that the current generation of nurses “owes it to their future colleagues” to continue their dedicated work.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

