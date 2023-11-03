Daily News Briefing

November 3, 2023

In today’s episode, the retail price of petrol has dropped by 8.33 cents per litre after the House of Representatives unanimously passed a law to slash fuel duty on Thursday. In other news, House President and DISY party leader Annita Demetriou has called for Syria to be classed as a safe country, so that Cyprus can send back Syrian asylum seekers. And public hospitals will be able to effectively handle increased needs for treatment linked to the conflict in the Middle East, Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Thursday.

