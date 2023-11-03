November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road closure: Mesa Potamos to Platres

By Staff Reporter017
platres mesa potami sign
File photo: Mesa Potami and Platres signage

The Mesa Potamos  to Platres road will be closed from for five days starting next week, the Forestry Department has announced.

According to the announcement, the road will be closed from Monday, November 6 until Friday, November 10, due to the execution of forestry work.

In the event that operations are extended, the department will issue a new announcement, it was noted.

The forestry department apologises for any inconvenience to the public.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Hunting season for endemic game starts on Sunday

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for burglary in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Cyprus GDP forecast revised down by economics research centre

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, chance of rains

Staff Reporter

Laryngeal cancer patients receive electricity subsidies

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign