November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israel tells citizens to reconsider travel abroad amid hostility

By Reuters News Service00
funeral of yosef vahav from kibbutz nir oz, in beit guvrin
Friends and family mourn Yosef Vahav, 65, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who was killed following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, at his funeral in Beit Guvrin, Israel

Israel urged its citizens on Friday to reconsider trips abroad and to exercise extra caution if already out of the country, citing an increase of hostility toward Jews and Israelis over the present conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Life threatening assaults, antisemitism and incitement have been significantly rising in many countries, a joint statement from the prime minister’s office and the foreign ministry said, since Israel launched its campaign in Gaza.

On Monday, Israel issued a “highest level travel warning” for Russia’s Dagestan region after hundreds of Dagestanis, mostly young men, rampaged through the terminal building of an airport and on to the tarmac hunting for Jewish people who had just flown in on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza from air ground and sea has sparked anti-Israel protests in Europe and the Middle East.

Gaza health authorities say at least 9,227 people have been killed since Israel started its offensive in retaliation for the Hamas rampage on Oct. 7 which killed 1,400 people in the deadliest day of Israel’s 75-year history.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Hezbollah leader: wider Middle East conflict realistic possibility

Reuters News Service

King Charles wraps up Kenya visit marked by questions over colonial past

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian troops battle exhaustion as war drags into second winter

Reuters News Service

Irish PM: What I’m seeing unfolding in Gaza isn’t just self defence, it looks something more approaching revenge

Reuters News Service

Putin ally warns ‘enemy’ Poland: you risk losing your statehood

Reuters News Service

Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign