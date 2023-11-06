November 6, 2023

Police in Paphos clamp down on electronic crime

Head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou

Paphos police carried out inspections of three properties as part of a concerted effort to combat electronic crime, police announced on Monday.

According to Paphos head of CID Michalis Nikolaou, officers of the electronic crime unit on Saturday, between 4.50 and 6.30pm searched the premises based on court warrants.

In a search of one property, in the presence of its owner, seven digital decoders, of which four were in operation, and a remote control were located and seized.

In the second building, three modems and two remote controls were located and confiscated. Subsequently, the owner was also booked for operating without a music and alcohol licence.

In a third property, during a search carried out in the presence of its owner, an IP Box and a decoder were found and seized. The owner of that property was also booked for operating without a music license.

At all the premises it seems football matches were shown in violation of copyright.

All the confiscated items were handed over to the Paphos CID which took over the investigation, Nikolaou stated.  

