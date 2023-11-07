Daily News Briefing

November 7, 2023

By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides said the United Nations requested a short pause of construction work in the Pyla area.

Meanwhile, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is in the process of formulating a decision on the EuroAsia Interconnector.

Elsewhere, police were continuing efforts to establish the motives for the murders of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos and Alexis Mavromichalis.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

 

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

