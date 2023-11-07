Global Woman Club Cyprus to host networking meet

The upcoming Global Woman Club Cyprus Business Networking Breakfast will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, 9.30am-12.30pm, at St. Raphael Resort & Marina. Christina Aristidou, Global Woman Club Cyprus Regional Director, as well as High Performance Coach, Mentor, Trainer and Mindset Expert, will host the event. Guest speaker will be Marilena Angelides, Director and Organiser of Mind Body Spirit Cyprus, a platform providing holistic solutions and experiences through festivals, workshops, trips and education for the wellbeing of mind, body and spirit.
The Global Woman Club is a dynamic international community of women, headquartered in London, with 27 Clubs around the world, based in cities that include New York, London, Paris, Dubai and Amsterdam, and publishing five magazines of wide circulation and worldwide distribution. The Global Woman Club aims to empower women locally and network them globally, with its motto being: “If you want to empower a woman, give her a microphone”.
Global Woman Club members have access to the Club’s online platform, where they can educate themselves on leadership, confidence, public speaking, communication, health and wellness, as well as attend masterclasses with world-renowned speakers. In addition, they can participate in events, both online and in person, organised by all Clubs worldwide, meeting other women, expanding their network of acquaintances, creating friendships and collaborations, and promoting themselves, their purpose, and their products and services.
Each year, the big event of the Club is the annual Global Woman Club Summit, with the next edition to be held in London over June 29-31, 2024, and to feature world-renowned speakers, prominent personalities, businessmen, investors, politicians and celebrities from all over the world. The VIP guest speaker at last year’s Summit was Deepak Chopra, one of the world’s most renowned wellness gurus, who emphasised the need for women to recognise their worth, realise their power, and use their voices to contribute meaningfully and constructively toward the change of consciousness taking place on a global level.
Global Woman Club Cyprus gives women of Cyprus the opportunity to empower themselves, share their story, achievements and message with the world, network and grow both locally and globally. The Club is addressed to every woman open to new knowledge, acquaintances and opportunities, and hosts female personalities from the fields of business, politics and entertainment, as well as the women next door, who share their successes, challenges, but also their wisdom and experience, gained through their life journey. Global Woman Club Cyprus offers a space where women can combine the power of networking with empowerment, to achieve both their professional and personal goals.
For more information about Global Woman Club Cyprus and their monthly events, visit: www.globalwomanevents.com/clubs/cyprus and the Instagram profile of the Regional Director ‘christinaaristidou_thecoach’.
For additional information, please contact:
- Name: Christina Aristidou
- Phone: 99418643
- Email: [email protected]