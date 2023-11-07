November 7, 2023

Engaging Muay Thai world champ seminar at The Big Gym Larnaca

World-renowned Muay Thai champion, Daniel McGowan (centre) at The Big Gym Larnaca

By Saskia Otterstein

World-renowned Muay Thai champion Daniel McGowan recently captivated attendees at a one-week seminar hosted by The Big Gym Larnaca.

The gathering was made possible thanks to sports enthusiast CEO, Gavriel Ionut, from M&M Cyber IT.

McGowan, who has made his mark on the global stage, indulged the attendees in his rich experience and skills in Muay Thai. He was one of the youngest non-Thai fighters at the renowned Rajadamnern stadium in Bangkok.

His precious insights centred around discipline, specific techniques and strategic in-ring tactics, providing a well-rounded perspective on the sport.

Response to the seminar was positive among Larnaca’s community members, sparking a new-found respect and admiration for Muay Thai. Local enthusiasts and beginners expressed a keenness to apply the knowledge they had gained during this engaging event.

Ionut, a staunch supporter of events that contribute to the enrichment of The Big Gym Larnaca, was pleased with the outcome of the seminar.

Through the seminar, Muay Thai’s charm has certainly touched the lives of many in Larnaca. With committed backers, the martial art is going to make more strides in the local community.

