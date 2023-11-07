November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Champions LeagueFootballSport

Newcastle beaten by Dortmund, shock defeat for Barca

By Reuters News Service05
champions league group f borussia dortmund v newcastle united
Newcastle's hopes of reaching the knockout stages were dented as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund scored once in each half to beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and provisionally take over the lead in Group F with two games remaining.

Germany forward Niclas Fuellkrug drilled in from close range in the 26th minute for his first goal in the competition and Julian Brandt added another on the break in the 79th to kill off the game and dent Newcastle’s chances of a top-two finish.

The hosts looked in control throughout, with the match briefly interrupted in the second half by fans throwing fake gold bars onto the pitch in protest at European governing body UEFA’s planned competition reforms.

Newcastle, looking more aggressive in the second half, missed a golden chance to level through Joelinton’s close range header in the 56th minute.

Dortmund, who have now beaten the Premier League club in both their group matches, are top on seven points. Newcastle, who were missing injured key players including Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson, have four.

AC Milan, on two points, host Paris St Germain, who have six, later on Tuesday.

Sikan scores to give Shakhtar shock win against Barcelona
Danylo Sikan’s towering header gave Shakhtar Donetsk a 1-0 win against LaLiga champions Barcelona in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old forward gave the Ukrainian side, playing in Hamburg, a shock lead in the 40th minute against the five-time European champions who dominated possession throughout the match.

Sikan jumped behind defender Andreas Christensen to meet a Giorgi Gocholeishvili cross from the right touchline and nod the ball just out of reach of Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barca goal.

Barcelona still top Group H with nine points from four games, three ahead of Porto and Shakhtar. The Portuguese side have a game in hand and face Royal Antwerp, who have no points, later on Tuesday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Engaging Muay Thai world champ seminar at The Big Gym Larnaca

Press Release

Quest for decision-making utopia is futile, says Postecoglou

Reuters News Service

Newcastle’s Burn out long-term says Howe ahead of Dortmund clash

Reuters News Service

Swiatek wins WTA Finals, regains world number one ranking

Reuters News Service

Waqas century puts Tigers in Cyprus T20 quarter-finals

Reuters News Service

Haaland a doubt as Man City seek to wrap up last 16 spot

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign