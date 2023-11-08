November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Celebrating 20 years of BirdLife Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou05
birdlife 20 years

This Saturday, BirdLife Cyprus celebrates its 20-year anniversary with a fun morning filled with activities for all ages at Athalassa National Forest Park. The day starts at 9am with a bird ringing demonstration in the forest. Then between 9.30am and 12.30pm two ongoing activities will take place – birdwatching and a drawing and crafts corner for kids.

At the same time, a printing workshop for adults will see participants create their own prints featuring birds of Cyprus. To join the session, participants have to register here. Two storytelling events for children will follow, in Greek. Musician and storyteller Elenitsa Georgiou will take children on an imaginary adventure in the woods, trying to help birds in danger. Two sessions will take place, one between 10am and 10.40am and another one at 11am. Children as young as four can participate.

capture

While that is on, another adults-only activity will happen for body and mind at 10am. A 45-minute Yoga in Nature class will take place, led by Katerina Georgiou. The class is suitable for all levels as it combines a gentle yoga flow with slow-paced yin poses to help to slow down the mind, focus on the breath and create strength, flexibility and balance. Participation is free. Yogis joining the session should register online and bring their yoga mat.

Between 10am and 12pm, a treasure hunt in Greek organised by Cyprus Scouts will take old and young on a fun journey through the park to discover its treasures and secrets. Awards will be given to winners and gifts to all participants. To play, ‘hunters’ have to download the Actionbound app to use throughout the treasure hunt.

 

20 years of BirdLife Cyprus

Event with outdoor activities for all ages. November 11. Athalassa National Forest Park, Nicosia. 9am-12pm. Tel: 22-455072. www.birdlifecyprus.org/event/20-years-birdlife-cyprus/

