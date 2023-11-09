November 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Ireland donates €25k to CMP

By Tom Cleaver019
File photo of CMP members digging for remains
File photo of CMP members digging for remains

The Republic of Ireland on Thursday donated €25,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), taking the total of donations made by the country since 2006 to €450,000.

The CMP said the money “will support the goal of identifying and returning the remains of the missing and ending the uncertainty which has affected families for so many years.”

As of October 31, the remains of a total of 1,036 missing persons in Cyprus have been identified.

The CMP believes a total of 967 people are still missing, 767 of whom are Greek Cypriots and 200 are Turkish Cypriots. Five missing persons have been identified so far in 2023.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Municipalities need €14 million in emergency financial assistance

Tom Cleaver

‘Photovoltaics for all’: €30m scheme announced

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Tourism Minister ‘exceptionally satisfied’ with additional UK flights

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The sounds of Cyprus

Paul Lambis

One dead as Russian missile hits Cypriot-owned ship in Ukraine

Tom Cleaver

Greek artist’s exhibition to feature popular shadow puppet

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign