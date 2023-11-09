November 9, 2023

Woman arrested for theft from Paphos club

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman on Thursday morning in connection with theft of a safe from a club in Paphos. She was later remanded for four days.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, on August 13 a manager at the club reported that on the same day an unknown perpetrator stole from the premises a laptop worth €400 and robbed a safe containing €9,000.

Police officers went to the scene and, upon further examinations, it was found that the perpetrator gained access to the club by breaking a balcony door.

Eventually, evidence was built against a 29-year-old woman, who was spotted at 1.40am on Thursday, arrested and taken into custody.

 

