November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for €30,000 worth of electricity component thefts

By Staff Reporter
A 39-year-old resident Famagusta arrested for a slew of burglaries and thefts under investigation will appear before the district court on Friday.

According to police, the man is suspected of a string of crimes committed between January and August 2023.

The perpetrators targeted electricity authority substations in various areas of Famagusta, and stole copper and other objects, the total value of which has been estimate at over €30,000, police said.

Famagusta CID secured testimony against the 39-year-old, on the basis of which a judicial arrest warrant was issued and he was taken into custody.

Police will ask for a remand order to be issued against him.

