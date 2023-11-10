November 10, 2023

Parliament ratifies establishment of WHO office in Cyprus

parliament in sessson
Parliament in session [Photo source: CNA]

Parliament has officially ratified the agreement between the Republic and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to establish a regional WHO office in Cyprus.

The agreement was signed by both parties in Nicosia on January 27, following a cabinet decision a day earlier. At the plenary session on Thursday, 44 MPs voted in favour and one abstained.

Among other provisions, the agreement regulates issues related to collaborations between the Republic of Cyprus and WHO, including clinical trials and product development, and the WHO office’s exercise of its activities.

An additional agreement amending original ones signed by both parties on July 31 and August 3 was also ratified.

