November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentTech & ScienceWorld

Shakespeare’s portrait sent to edge of space to mark 400 years of ‘First Folio’

By Reuters News Service020
231108071234 01 shakespeare inverse films
William Shakespeare's portrait is seen on the edge of space in a still from the short film 'Lovers and Madmen'

A portrait of William Shakespeare and a copy of a speech from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” were sent to the edge of space as part of a short film series marking 400 years since the first volume of the playwright’s works was published.

Shakespeare’s First Folio was compiled by his friends and published on November 8, 1623, seven years after his death. Some 750 copies are believed to have been printed, containing 36 of the 37 plays Shakespeare wrote, arranged for the first time as comedies, tragedies and histories.

To mark the anniversary, filmmaker Jack Jewers made six short films addressing contemporary themes including space exploration, the impact of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine using six of Shakespeare’s speeches and poems.

In “Lovers and Madmen”, narrated by actor Tom Baker, he attached the portrait and text to a weather balloon, sending them to the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

“A tiny copy of the speech we used, which is ‘The Lovers and Madmen’ speech from ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, (was) inserted into the portrait,” Jewers told Reuters.

“I like the idea of Shakespeare’s words floating in space along with his image.”

“The Stranger’s Case” features a speech Shakespeare contributed to an unperformed play alongside footage of refugees at sea.

“What really struck me when I was kind of doing a deep dive into the bits of his work that I wanted to focus on was how the issues he wrote about still felt so contemporary,” Jewers said.

“‘The Stranger’s Case’ (speech) … feels so modern that whenever anybody hears this, they go ‘well, this could be today’.”

The First Folio is considered one of the most important books in English literature. Without it, 18 plays, including “Macbeth”, would have been lost.

“(Shakespeare’s) fellow actors, theatre company owners, decided to pull that material together and produce the kind of testament to their former colleague, to the greatest playwright that they had certainly ever worked with,” said Will Tosh, head of research at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre in London.

“And as it turned out, the greatest playwright in the English language.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Sunak under pressure to sack Home Secretary over police criticism

Reuters News Service

TV shows we love: Ahsoka

Alix Norman

Hamas fires rockets deep into Israel, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv

Reuters News Service

Palestinian officials say Israeli air strikes hit Gaza hospitals

Reuters News Service

Iran warns expansion of Gaza war ‘inevitable’

Reuters News Service

Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank -UN rights chief

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign