November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Vienna-based quartet for first time in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou061
simply quartet photo © cristina ferri

A string quartet from Austria will travel to Cyprus this month to perform a unique concert in the capital. November 24’s performance will be its debut in Cyprus and music lovers will be able to enjoy the musicians at The Shoe Factory.

Danfeng Shen and Antonia Rankersberger on violin, Xiang Lyu on viola and Ivan Valentin Hollup Roald on cello make up the Simply Quartet, which is fast becoming one of Europe’s most distinguished young string quartets. The Vienna-based quartet is first-prize winner at the renowned International Carl Nielsen Competition in Copenhagen, the Quatuor á Bordeaux (2019), the Franz Schubert and the Music of Modernity in Graz (2018), and the International Joseph Haydn Chamber Music Competition in Vienna (2017).

They have appeared in some of the world’s major venues and are continuously searching for a deep understanding of the inherent language of music: from the early classical works to modern string quartet literature. In Nicosia later this month, the Simply Quartet will perform an exciting programme of string quartets by Schumann, Haydn and Webern.

 

The Simply Quartet

Vienna-based quartet holds debut performance in Cyprus. November 24. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Disy calls for discussion on lawyers exploiting migrants

Nikolaos Prakas

Golden visas: audit office raises concerns over interior ministry’s response

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus-Greece summit addresses Middle East crisis, Cyprus problem

Andria Kades

Demonstrators stage sit-in at Presidential Palace, call for Gaza ceasefire

Jonathan Shkurko

Forestry department takes ownership of six drones

Tom Cleaver

Labour unions push for improved wages for hourly staff

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign