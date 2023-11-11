November 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaUkraineWorld

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard

By Reuters News Service00
people sit in a metro station to shelter from an air raid in kyiv
People sit in a metro station to shelter from an air raid, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack on Kyiv since late September.

“Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to the left bank of the river Dnipro.

“Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles).”

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Keve reports uptick in business climate — highlights lingering challenges for businesses

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Israel faces pressure over Gaza civilian deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

Reuters News Service

UN warns violence in Sudan ‘verging on pure evil’

Reuters News Service

US says Israel agrees to daily pauses in Gaza attacks but fighting rages on

Reuters News Service

Gaza officials say Israeli strikes kill 27 amid US unease at death toll

Reuters News Service

Heavy rains flood homes, crops in northern France

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign