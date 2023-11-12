November 12, 2023

Civilians wounded by anti-tank missile near Lebanon border -Israeli military

white phosphorus fired by israeli army to create a smoke sreen on the israel lebanon border
White phosphorus fired by Israeli army to create a smoke sreen, is seen on the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel

Militants fired anti-tank missiles on Sunday near the Israel-Lebanon border and hit a number of civilians, the Israeli military said, adding that it was retaliating with artillery fire.

An Israeli ambulance service spokesperson told Israel’s N12 News one person was critically wounded and between three to five others injured. Footage showed cars on fire on a road near an open area.

On Saturday, the head of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the front against Israel would remain active.

That drew a warning from Israel to the Shiite group not to escalate fighting, even as its military fights a campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

