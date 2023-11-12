November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President vows to do upmost to revive Cyprus reunification talks

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
ΠτΔ – «Μέρα Μνήμης Κρατητηρίων» //
President Nikos Christodoulides in Kokkinotrimithhia

President Nikos Chistodoulides vowed on Sunday to do “everything humanly possible” to revive the UN-led talks on the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed framework, stressing that he is well-aware of the limits of an honourable compromise and that he will not consent to a settlement for the sake of a settlement.

“I will do whatever humanly possible to tackle the Turkish intransigence and to restart the efforts for the resolution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed framework,” he said addressing an event to commemorate the detained fighters during Cyprus’ anticolonial struggle in 1955-1959, held in Kokkinotrimithia.

“The country and its people, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins deserve a better future and the current unacceptable state of affairs cannot constitute the future of our country,” he added.

Christodoulides added that both the government and himself “have a modern and durable vision for the future of this tormented country.”

He reiterated his readiness “to work constructively, far from any open-ended processes and blame game to achieve the much-after reunification of our country and our people.

“I am here to take serious and bold decisions without considering any political cost,” he went on to say.

However, the president noted that “I am well aware of the limits of an honourable compromise and I will not consent to a settlement for the sake of a settlement, a solution that would not secure the vision I just mentioned and which would continue to render the European citizens of this place as second-class citizens.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

