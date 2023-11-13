November 13, 2023

Ed Sheeran ticket sales break Cyprus box office record

By Andria Kades013
More than 20,000 tickets were sold in 24 hours for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concerts in Larnaca, breaking a Cyprus box-office record, it was reported on Monday.

Anticipation for the singer’s performance led more than 9,800 fans to visit the Ticketmaster.Cy website in the first few hours of tickets becoming available.

Standing terrace tickets in tiers A and D have already sold out for the first performance, slated for September 7, 2024.

Tickets went live at 10am on Friday, and 24 hours later “an outstanding total of 21,863 tickets were sold”.

The ticket-selling platform said sales were continuing rapidly “showing increased demand for all sections”

The concerts will take place on September 7 and September 8, while British singer Callum Scott will also feature as a special guest.

The concerts are part of Sheeran’s world tour, which is set to begin in Bahrain in January.

 

 

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

