November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

US helicopter crash was 30 miles off Cyprus coast

By Staff Reporter00
us war ships
The US has bolstered its fleet in the region since October 7

The US helicopter crash that killed five special operations troops on Friday occurred some 30 nautical miles south-east of Cyprus, it was reported on Monday.

The defence ministry told the Cyprus News Agency that the accident happened off Cape Greco and that Cypriot authorities were in constant contact with American forces in the area at the time.

Search and rescue operations were carried out by US forces, the ministry said.

Five US special operations troops were killed when the helicopter crashed during a training mission, US officials said on Sunday.

US European Command said search and rescue operations were launched immediately following the crash, and an investigation into its cause is under way. The troops aboard the helicopter were US Army special operations personnel, according to two US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In a statement, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin described the crash as a “training accident.”

The United States has deployed two aircraft carriers – the Ford and the Eisenhower – along with supporting ships and dozens of aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel to act as a deterrent to ensure the conflict does not expand.

US European Command, which oversees American military operations in Europe and parts of the Middle East, confirmed the crash on Saturday.

“We can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity,” the European Command said on Saturday. It did not identify the helicopter involved.

Identities of the victims will not be released until next of kin notifications are completed, the command said.

President Joe Biden expressed condolences in a statement on Sunday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Summer temperatures set to linger as storm brews

Jonathan Shkurko

Bank of Cyprus posts nine-month profit of €349 million — group performance ‘well ahead of targets’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Three fined for hunting violations

Iole Damaskinos

Two arrested at Paphos airport with fake ID

Iole Damaskinos

Minister defends creation of residential units in Limassol for children

Iole Damaskinos

Black Caps and Royal remain unbeaten in Cyprus Autumn T20 League

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign