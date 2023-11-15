November 15, 2023

German cartel office opens probe into Coca-Cola over pricing practices

coca cola

The German cartel office said on Tuesday it opened an investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland over pricing practices in the country.

“There are indications that Coca-Cola could competitively hinder other companies through the design of its conditions towards German food retailers, in particular the discount structure,” Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, said in a statement.

