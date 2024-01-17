January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Australian OpenSportTennis

Australian Open order of play on Thursday

By Reuters News Service04
ao logo

Order of play on the main courts on the fifth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danielle Collins (U.S.)

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Night session

3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)

Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Max Purcell (Australia) v 11-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Clara Burel (France) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Night session

8-Holger Rune (Denmark) v Arthur Cazaux (France)

Clara Tauson (Denmark) v 18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lukas Klein (Slovakia)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 14-Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

11-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

