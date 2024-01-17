January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rescue centre saves swimmer

By Staff Reporter01
jrcc

Officers saved a 21-year-old man, swimming in the Cholarakas area of Paphos, on Wednesday, the Joint Rescue and Command Centre (JRCC) said.

According to JRCC, they received a distress call on Wednesday morning at 8.57am, about a swimmer in danger in Chlorakas.

The centre sent a police boat and helicopter to the area, with officers and a specialised nurse to deal with search and rescue operations.

The individual was found, and a lifesaving tube was thrown out to him, and he was brought to shore.

Officers determined that he had minor bruising and injuries all over his body. The 21-year-old tourist was taken to Paphos general, where he was treated.

 

