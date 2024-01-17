January 17, 2024

Cyprus committed to One China policy

By Staff Reporter01
file photo: chinese president xi jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of people's republic of china
Chinese President Xi Jinping

The Republic of Cyprus is committed to the One China policy, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), he added that Cyprus “supports peace and security in the Taiwan Strait”.

He acknowledged that a “vote had been held” on January 12 on the island of Taiwan, but reiterated Cyprus’ recognition of the People’s Republic of China and commitment to the One China policy.

The One China policy dictates that there is only one Chinese state, that the island of Taiwan is not a separate country, and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government of all of China.

Beijing views any Taiwanese independence movement as a separatist act.

