January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

‘Dangerous’ 35-year-old woman still on run

By Tom Cleaver
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ

The 35-year-old woman who crashed her car into a police car as they attempted to arrest her was still on the run on Wednesday.

Police fired shots at the car’s tyres as the woman attempted to escape, though were unable to apprehend her. She then made off at “breakneck speed” and police were unable to follow.

The woman is reportedly wanted in connection with a string of robberies and burglaries, though police were unable to confirm to the Cyprus Mail how long there has been a warrant out for her arrest.

Additionally, she currently has no fixed address and is believed to be sleeping in her car. Her car has no registration plates, according to reports.

Politis reported that the woman had been declared a “dangerous individual” by police.

The police’s investigation into the case is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

