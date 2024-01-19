Cyprus Business Now

According to the annual data published by Eurostat, the EU exported 32.1 million tons of waste to third countries in 2022, marking a 3 per cent decrease from 2021. Concurrently, waste imports to the EU declined by 5 per cent to 18.7 million tons.
Cyprus exported 81.9 thousand tons of waste outside the EU in 2022, marking an 18 per cent increase compared to 2021 (69.5 thousand tons). In the same year, it imported 41.9 thousand tons of waste from third countries, showing a 17 per cent reduction compared to 2021 (50.6 thousand tons).
The largest volume of waste exports from Cyprus to third countries in 2022 concerned India (48.1 thousand), Lebanon (7.3 thousand), Egypt (7.2 thousand), Thailand (4.9 thousand tons), Pakistan (4.3 thousand), and Israel (3.7 thousand).
Cyprus imported the largest volumes of waste from the United Kingdom (41.2 thousand tons), Egypt (571 tons), and Lebanon (40 tons).
Strovolos municipality and the CARDET research centre have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, enabling the exchange of ideas, know-how, and joint actions. Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous and CARDET’s Executive Director Charalambos Vrasidas formalised the agreement.
The collaboration includes jointly planning and executing training programmes for citizens, staff, and collaborators, with a focus on mental health, environmental awareness, digital skills, entrepreneurship, equality, inclusion, and diversity. Additionally, cultural and interactive events for the community will be organised.
The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) experienced positive movements in Thursday’s trading shift. The General Index of the CSE concluded at 135.75 points, marking a gain of 0.35 per cent. Similarly, the FTSE/CySE 20 Index closed at 82.36 points, reflecting a 0.32 per cent increase.
The Main Market registered an increase of 0.42 per cent, while the Alternative market showed a slight rise of 0.29 per cent. Notably, the Hotels sector experienced an uptick of 1.15 per cent, and Investments demonstrated a more significant increase of 1.37 per cent.
Among the notable shares, Demetra Investments led with a 1.40 per cent increase in performance. Following closely, the Bank of Cyprus share showed a gain of 0.89 per cent. However, the Hellenic Bank share experienced a slight decrease of 0.44 per cent. The Logicom share remained unchanged, and the Atlantic Insurance share concluded the list with a modest positive movement of 0.58 per cent.