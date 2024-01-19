Today’s weather: Light rain possible

January 19, 2024

Friday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with light rain possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will remain light to moderate, between three and four Beaufort.

Overnight, cloud cover will persist and increase, with temperatures set to drop to nine degrees Celsius inland, 11 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Frost is expected to form overnight in the mountains.

Cloud cover and light rain is set to continue over the weekend and on Monday, when the atmosphere is expected to become dustier, and temperatures are expected to drop.

