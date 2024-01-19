January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Nicosia bar hosts whiskey & rum extravaganza

By Eleni Philippou00
dylan de jonge pe9t4rojpzq unsplash

Time to taste the spirits! This January, Moondog’s Bar & Grill is set to host the 4th Nicosia Whiskey & Rum Experience and it is expected to be a sought-after affair. Focusing exclusively on a variety of whisky and rum brands, the event on January 23 and 24 will feature over 200 premium labels including single malt whiskies, blends, bourbons, and rare rums. Connoisseurs, spirit enthusiasts and everyone in between will get to taste the spirits and enjoy a series of masterclasses from industry experts.

Eight masterclasses will take place throughout the two-day event, tailored for a limited audience. They will be led by the brand ambassadors of each supplier and provide in-depth insights into the world of whisky and rum.

capture

What’s more, an especially-designed area will transform Moondog’s Bar & Grill for the weekend and different ticketed entries will offer unique experiences. The Premium Area, which costs €30, includes a souvenir glass, access to all premium whisky labels as well as food pairing. The Premium & Exclusive Area, costing €80, also features a souvenir glass and premium whisky labels and includes an additional range of premium labels and a food pairing buffet.

“The Nicosia Whiskey & Rum Experience is a unique opportunity to showcase everything that gives Whiskey and Rum their unique character, wide range of tastes, aromas and textures,” organisers say. Cheers!

 

Nicosia Whiskey & Rum Experience

Two-day event with tastings, pairings and masterclasses. January 23-24. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 5pm-12am. Tickets at the venue and online at www.rabbithop.cy

