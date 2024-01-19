Paper compactors to tackle waste issue in Limassol and Paphos

The environment department has signed an agreement for the installation of 129 paper compactors to address the growing issue of solid municipal waste along the coastal regions of Limassol and Paphos.
The contract concerns the training in use and five-year maintenance of 129 paper compactors. This initiative is part of the programme for the reduction of solid municipal waste from coastal hotel units and adjacent areas of mass waste production in the districts of Limassol and Paphos.
The agreement, signed with the metal bodies industry Panaos Ltd, took place at the Limassol Municipal Palace. Senior Officer of the Department of Environment, Ioanna Konstantinidou, presented the project, which is being implemented within the framework of the Cohesion Policy Programme THALEIA 2021-2027, co-financed by the EU.
During the presentation, Konstantinidou emphasised that the coastal areas of Limassol and Paphos districts currently lack sufficient infrastructure for proper source separation and separate collection of municipal solid waste.
This has led to uncontrolled waste disposal on roads and sidewalks, creating pollution and public inconvenience.
Based on 2021 statistics, she added that only 18 per cent of urban waste is recycled in Cyprus, while 78 per cent ends up in sanitary landfills.
The 129 paper compactors constitute the first of the ten actions of the project. The project aims to achieve the goals of the National Waste Management Plan 2022-2028 and the National Waste Prevention Programme 2023-2029 for source separation and separate collection of municipal waste.
The completion of the contract is expected in 24 months, and the agreement includes the maintenance of the paper compactors until January 2031.
Out of the 129 paper compactors, seven will be placed in the Limassol Municipality, ten in the Agios Tychonas community, five in the Yermasoya Municipality, three in the Parekklisia community, 54 in the Paphos Municipality, 23 in the Yermasoya Municipality, 16 in the Peyia Municipality, six in the Polis Chrysochous Municipality, and five in the Neo Chorio community.
As explained by Konstantinidou, the paper compactors will be located near hotel units, restaurants, and cafes, with controlled access restricted to specific businesses through special cards.
The upcoming actions, expected to be completed by 2026, involve the operation of 110 small paper compactors, 72 waste skips, 78 submerged bins with a controlled access system, eight waste collection vehicles, and two branch-shredding machines.